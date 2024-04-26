<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>El viernes graniz\u00f3 en algunas zonas, como Libertad y Kiy\u00fa.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":270757,"width":"572px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/27-abril.png" alt="" class="wp-image-270757" style="width:572px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":270758,"width":"545px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/28-abril.png" alt="" class="wp-image-270758" style="width:545px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><!-- wp:list-item -->\n<li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/04\/26\/granizo-de-gran-porte-cayo-en-diferentes-zonas-de-san-jose-este-viernes\/">Cay\u00f3 con todo: granizo de gran porte se registr\u00f3 en diferentes zonas de San Jos\u00e9 este viernes<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li>\n<!-- \/wp:list-item --><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->