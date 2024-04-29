<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>OSE informa las zonas en las que se realizar\u00e1n los trabajos.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":270879,"width":"636px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/WhatsApp-Image-2024-04-29-at-1.22.35-PM-739x1024.jpeg" alt="" class="wp-image-270879" style="width:636px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->