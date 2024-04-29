<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Este es el pron\u00f3stico<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":270905,"width":"471px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/MARTES-30-ABRIL.png" alt="" class="wp-image-270905" style="width:471px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":270906,"width":"490px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/MIERCOLES-1-MAYO.png" alt="" class="wp-image-270906" style="width:490px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><!-- wp:list-item -->\n<li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/04\/29\/mira-la-agenda-completa-de-mayo-del-teatro-maccio-y-espacio-cultural-de-san-jose\/" data-type="link" data-id="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/04\/29\/mira-la-agenda-completa-de-mayo-del-teatro-maccio-y-espacio-cultural-de-san-jose\/">Mir\u00e1 la agenda completa de mayo del Teatro Macci\u00f3 y Espacio Cultural de San Jos\u00e9<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li>\n<!-- \/wp:list-item --><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->