<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mir\u00e1 el pron\u00f3stico<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":269885,"width":"433px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/11-11-11.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269885" style="width:433px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":269886,"width":"435px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/04\/12-12-12.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269886" style="width:435px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><!-- wp:list-item -->\n<li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/04\/10\/dragar-el-rio-san-jose-vecinos-afectados-por-las-inundaciones-juntan-firmas-para-lograrlo-2\/">Dragar el R\u00edo San Jos\u00e9: vecinos afectados por las inundaciones juntan firmas para lograrlo<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li>\n<!-- \/wp:list-item --><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->