<!-- wp:paragraph -->
<p>En la clasificación individual el campeón fue Juan Caorsi del Armonía Cycles de Fray Bentos.</p>
<!-- /wp:paragraph -->

<!-- wp:more -->
<!--more-->
<!-- /wp:more -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269255,"width":"410px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https://sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ULTIMA-ETAPA-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269255" style="width:410px;height:auto"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269256,"width":"417px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https://sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ultima-etapa-2.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269256" style="width:417px;height:auto"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269257,"width":"430px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https://sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2024/03/ULTIMA-ETAPA-1-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269257" style="width:430px;height:auto"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<p><iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffedciclistauy%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02EZyJ5FRdjUFJsbFfxMtcfY9N2yHBEkGFvQdtzCtW23mBndaGwnAPuVbeZHU1CnUDl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="645" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe><br />
<iframe src="https://www.facebook.com/plugins/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffedciclistauy%2Fposts%2Fpfbid02zhreT23zZCmueWU4ESMUru5BS8K41HEtNBfTSjFNWnAzTsoDezgpXD6eSuhgN8u8l&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="660" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"></iframe></p>