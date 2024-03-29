<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Este viernes se disput\u00f3 la novena etapa que gan\u00f3 Roderyck Asconeguy del \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude6a\ud835\ude57 \ud835\ude3e\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude58\ud835\ude61\ud835\ude5e\ud835\ude68\ud835\ude69\ud835\ude56 \ud835\ude3c\ud835\ude6a\ud835\ude59\ud835\ude56\ud835\ude6d.<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269000,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/etapa-viernes.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269000"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269001,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/idividual-viernes.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269001"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"align":"center","id":269002,"sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/03\/clasificacion-por-equipos-viernes.png" alt="" class="wp-image-269002"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffedciclistauy%2Fposts%2Fpfbid0iQCtUQ9Fsriix5pUGEMm3UgzzUtHaaRPTuMswMEpBu6ywjMcmohyV1L9rSUMiULdl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="590" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<iframe src="https:\/\/www.facebook.com\/plugins\/post.php?href=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.facebook.com%2Ffedciclistauy%2Fposts%2Fpfbid08csH1a5mqURTkNwMXthiYrQQzmRhfSGmbz58wXXW52uXegPYvaJo7WHRxhBN4Y8Vl&show_text=true&width=500" width="500" height="396" style="border:none;overflow:hidden" scrolling="no" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="true" allow="autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; picture-in-picture; web-share"><\/iframe>\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><!-- wp:list-item -->\n<li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/03\/28\/primeros-club-nautico-boca-del-cufre-lidera-la-vuelta-ciclista-disputadas-8-etapas\/">Primeros: Club N\u00e1utico Boca del Cufr\u00e9 lidera la Vuelta Ciclista disputadas 8 etapas<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li>\n<!-- \/wp:list-item --><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->