Mirá que día alcanzaría los 26°, según el pronóstico de Inumet.

<!-- wp:more -->
<!--more-->
<!-- /wp:more -->

<!-- wp:image {"id":273172,"width":"724px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https://sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/veranillo-1.png" alt="" class="wp-image-273172" style="width:724px;height:auto"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->

<!-- wp:image {"id":273173,"width":"1140px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->
<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https://sanjoseahora.com.uy/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/extendido-extendido-1024x157.png" alt="" class="wp-image-273173" style="width:1140px;height:auto"/></figure>
<!-- /wp:image -->