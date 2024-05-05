<!-- wp:paragraph -->\n<p>Mir\u00e1 el pron\u00f3stico<\/p>\n<!-- \/wp:paragraph -->\n\n<!-- wp:more -->\n<!--more-->\n<!-- \/wp:more -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":271200,"width":"593px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/05\/LUNES-6-PRONOSTICO.png" alt="" class="wp-image-271200" style="width:593px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":271201,"width":"571px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"full","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-full is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/05\/MARTES-7-PRONOSTICO.png" alt="" class="wp-image-271201" style="width:571px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:image {"id":271202,"width":"1094px","height":"auto","sizeSlug":"large","linkDestination":"none","align":"center"} -->\n<figure class="wp-block-image aligncenter size-large is-resized"><img src="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/wp-content\/uploads\/2024\/05\/PRONOSTICO-EXTENDIDO-SEMANA-1024x226.png" alt="" class="wp-image-271202" style="width:1094px;height:auto"\/><\/figure>\n<!-- \/wp:image -->\n\n<!-- wp:list -->\n<ul><!-- wp:list-item -->\n<li><strong><em>Le\u00e9 tambi\u00e9n: <a href="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/05\/04\/alertan-por-tormentas-muy-fuertes-y-lluvias-copiosas-desde-este-domingo\/" data-type="link" data-id="https:\/\/sanjoseahora.com.uy\/2024\/05\/04\/alertan-por-tormentas-muy-fuertes-y-lluvias-copiosas-desde-este-domingo\/">Alertan por tormentas \u00abmuy fuertes\u00bb y lluvias \u00abcopiosas\u00bb desde este domingo<\/a><\/em><\/strong><\/li>\n<!-- \/wp:list-item --><\/ul>\n<!-- \/wp:list -->